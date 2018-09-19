Wisconsin shooting: Suspect killed, victims wounded at software company

MIDDLETON, Wisconsin --
Officials say the suspect in a Wisconsin workplace shooting that injured four people has died after being shot by police.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says there are no other suspects in the attack that occurred Wednesday morning at software company WTS Paradigm. Foulke says the suspect died after being shot by officers.

Foulke says officers were alerted to an active shooter situation at about 10:25 a.m. He says the suspect was taken to a hospital.

Foulke said all lockdowns in the area have been lifted. He didn't release details about the suspect or how the attack unfolded. He says officers are still interviewing witnesses.

Police are planning an update later Wednesday afternoon.
