@FresnoSheriff detectives on scene of a deputy involved shooting at a business near West and Church in Fresno. Suspect deceased. No deputies injured. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/NRd1ZZkIXT — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) March 7, 2020

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that took place on Friday evening.The suspect has died, and no deputies were injured, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.The shooting occurred at about 6:40 p.m. at a business near West and Church.