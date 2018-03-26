Suspect leads police on chase from Selma to Fresno

An Orange Cove man is in jail this morning after leading Selma police on a chase.Police initially tried to pull him over for driving a stolen car. The chase began at around 10:30 last night at Floral and Whitson in Selma, and ended about 15 miles away in East Central Fresno.In Fowler, Selma Police say the suspect got off Highway 99 and then got right back on the highway. A Selma Police officer's patrol car was hit by a driver there that didn't see the patrol car in pursuit. No one was hurt.Officers eventually stopped and arrested 39-year-old Anthony Martinez when he crashed into a center median at Clovis and Belmont in Fresno.He will face felony charges of evading an officer and driving a stolen vehicle.