FRESNO COUNTY

Suspect leads police on chase from Selma to Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver led Selma police on a chase from Selma to East Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An Orange Cove man is in jail this morning after leading Selma police on a chase.

Police initially tried to pull him over for driving a stolen car. The chase began at around 10:30 last night at Floral and Whitson in Selma, and ended about 15 miles away in East Central Fresno.

In Fowler, Selma Police say the suspect got off Highway 99 and then got right back on the highway. A Selma Police officer's patrol car was hit by a driver there that didn't see the patrol car in pursuit. No one was hurt.

Officers eventually stopped and arrested 39-year-old Anthony Martinez when he crashed into a center median at Clovis and Belmont in Fresno.

He will face felony charges of evading an officer and driving a stolen vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno countyhigh-speed chaseSelmaFowlerfresno - east centralOrange Cove
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News