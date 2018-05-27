Suspect linked to homicide in Fresno County in custody

Eric Smith, 35, is in custody after authorities linked him to a homicide in Fresno County.Sheriff's deputies arrested Smith on Saturday for the murder of 23-year-old Anthony Romero.Investigators say the incident began as a domestic dispute and ended with Romero dying in the hospital from stab wounds.It happened inside a home near Holland and Argyle Avenues on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m.Deputies have not released many details in their investigation.A brother of the victim believes Smith was a friend.