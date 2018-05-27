STABBING

Suspect linked to homicide in Fresno County in custody

Eric Smith, 23, is in custody after authorities linked him to a homicide in Fresno County.

Eric Smith, 35, is in custody after authorities linked him to a homicide in Fresno County.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Smith on Saturday for the murder of 23-year-old Anthony Romero.

Investigators say the incident began as a domestic dispute and ended with Romero dying in the hospital from stab wounds.

It happened inside a home near Holland and Argyle Avenues on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Domestic dispute results in stabbing death

Deputies have not released many details in their investigation.

A brother of the victim believes Smith was a friend.
