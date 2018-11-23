A suspect trying to escape police didn't go very far after he managed to get run over by his own car.Officers said they responded to reports of a man stealing items from parked cars.When they found him, he sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase.It ended when he bailed out of the car and got pinned under the same vehicle he had just jumped out of.The 31-year-old suspect broke his leg.After being treated at the hospital, he was booked on reckless driving and theft charges.