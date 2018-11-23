Suspect run over by his own car at the end of a high-speed police chase

A suspect was run over by his own car.

HAPPY VALLEY, Oregon --
A suspect trying to escape police didn't go very far after he managed to get run over by his own car.

Officers said they responded to reports of a man stealing items from parked cars.

When they found him, he sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

It ended when he bailed out of the car and got pinned under the same vehicle he had just jumped out of.

The 31-year-old suspect broke his leg.

After being treated at the hospital, he was booked on reckless driving and theft charges.
