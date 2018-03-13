Suspect shot and killed by Tulare officers during violent confrontation identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3208141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of the confrontation between an assault suspect and Tulare Police officers captured by Action News viewer Jessica Rodriguez.

We are learning more about the man shot and killed by Tulare Police following a violent confrontation. He has been identified by officials as 27-year-old Jontell Reedom of Tulare.Reedom was a highly recruited football player that graduated from Tulare Union High in 2009.The dramatic scene unfolded around 4:30 Monday afternoon near the corner of Cross and Cherry as witnesses had their cellphones recording. Tulare police were responding to a call of a man that attacked a bus driver. When they approached Reedom, because he fit the description, he started to fight with them.Officers then used pepper spray and their tasers on Reedom, but they said they were ineffective. Shortly after, shots were fired.One witness, who wishes to not be identified, describes what he saw, "I didn't see him produce a weapon, I didn't hear an officer say drop the weapon or anything like that. All of a sudden I see this officer pulls out his firearm and just pow pow pow-- four or five times."According to police, it's unclear whether one or both officers fired.The suspect was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The two officers are now on paid administrative leave.Police officers in Tulare do not have body cameras, but Tulare County Sheriff's investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking for nearby surveillance video.