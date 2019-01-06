STABBING

Police search for suspect who sliced man's neck during dispute

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for a male suspect who sent a man to the hospital after having his neck sliced with knife.

Authorities say officers responded to a disturbance call on Pottle Avenue and Inyo Street in Southwest Fresno around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but the suspect had taken off in a brown van.

Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the dispute was over money, said Lieutenant Michael Landon.

The victim, a man in his 50's, is recovering at a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
