Fresno Police are searching for a male suspect who sent a man to the hospital after having his neck sliced with knife.Authorities say officers responded to a disturbance call on Pottle Avenue and Inyo Street in Southwest Fresno around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but the suspect had taken off in a brown van.Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the dispute was over money, said Lieutenant Michael Landon.The victim, a man in his 50's, is recovering at a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.