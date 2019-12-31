Suspect still on the loose in Porterville bar shooting

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies from the Porterville substation found the victim in the parking lot of Antlers Bar, adjacent to Lake Success.With a stab wound to his stomach, first responders decided to fly him via helicopter to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he had surgery."This could have been easily a homicide," says Choad Rhyman, a Tulare County Sheriff's Lt.Rhyman says the stabbing victim is expected to survive, but the suspect is still on the run.Rhyman believes a fair share of bar patrons took off before deputies showed up just after 1 a.m. Sunday.They still managed to talk to some who were there, and they helped deputies identify 49-year-old John Hanford as the suspect."From what we're getting from witnesses and people that were there is some sort of altercation may have occurred inside the bar," Rhyman said. "We're looking into that now, and it kind of manifested its way outside."There was a fight outside, and then Rhyman says John Hanford slashed the victim, probably with a knife, and likely more than once.Hanford was gone by the time deputies arrived. So now, investigators are working hard to track him down.They say he's from the Porterville area. If you see him, you are urged to call the sheriff's office."Don't attempt to try and stop him yourself," Rhyman said. "We know that he's at least possibly armed with a knife or some sort of slashing tool. And as for firearms and stuff like that, we don't know."It's still unclear what the fight was about, although sheriff's officials believe the two men knew each other.Hanford has several felonies convictions, with the most recent one in 2007.