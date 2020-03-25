officer involved shooting

Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in the hospital after being shot during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in central Fresno.

Authorities initially responded to a call just before 6 p.m. near N. Valeria St. and Belmont Ave.

While officers were guarding the area, a car sped by. Officers tried pulling it over, but the car kept going until it crashed near Valeria and Grant.

Both people in the car ran from the scene.

Police say the driver had a shotgun and fired at officers, leading to officers firing back.

But as the suspect kept running, he ran into a man with a Conceal Carry Weapons holder. The CCW holder then took out his gun in self-defense and shot toward the suspect.



The suspect fell to the ground, but then got up and kept running into an apartment complex, attempting to break into multiple units.

Authorities say another person noticed what was happening and tackled the suspect until officers arrived to arrest him.

Officers say the suspect had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. They do not know if he was shot by officers or the CCW holder.

Authorities say he is not cooperating and he has not been identified. They believe he has gang ties based on his clothing and tattoos.

Police are still looking for the passenger in the suspect's car. Authorities are describing him as a man in his late 30's, balding with a beard and multiple tattoos.
