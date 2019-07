EMBED >More News Videos A suspect is in custody after ramming a sheriff's vehicle during a chase near Shaver Lake Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after ramming a sheriff's vehicle during a chase near Shaver Lake Saturday morning.According to officials, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for expired registration. They say the driver, 30-year-old Robert Campos, did not stop and rammed his vehicle into a patrol car.Investigators say Campos pulled over near Pine Ridge Elementary School and ran away from deputies. They say at some point a deputy fired his weapon, but the suspect was not shot.Deputies were able to locate the suspect and have made an arrest.