Suspect throws baby in car seat to the ground, blames laced marijuana

EDMOND, Okla. -- The family of a little boy who was thrown to the ground while in his car seat says they forgive the teenager who did it.

Jenzen, 1, suffered just minor scratches.

The incident on May 24 in Edmond, Okla. was caught on a surveillance camera.

Dusti Counts was putting groceries in her car when the teenager walked up and slammed the car seat, with Jenzen inside, to the ground.

Jenzen was protected by the car seat.

The suspect, 17, was later detained by police. He told them he had smoked marijuana that was laced with another drug.

Jenzen's father, James Counts, wrote on Facebook that he and his wife are praying for the suspect. "It's frightening what drugs can do and how one bad day could ruin someone's life or worse, take the life of an innocent child," Counts said.

Counts also thanked the Edmond Police Department and everyone who has reached out and shown support to his family.
