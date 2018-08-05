SELMA

Suspected drunk driver causes chain reaction collision on Highway 99

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspected drunk driver started a chain reaction collision on Highway 99 Sunday morning, causing injuries on several people.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A suspected drunk driver started a chain reaction collision on Highway 99 Sunday morning, causing injuries on several people.

CHP officers say the guy driving a Dodge rammed into the back of a trailer carrying a boat right near Second Street in Selma.

The boat trailer came loose from its truck and the truck crashed into a big rig, while the loose boat clipped another truck.

Officers had to shut down Highway 99 for about an hour while they collected evidence, and they wrote warrants to test all the drivers for alcohol and drugs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
selmadrunk drivingSelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SELMA
Pedestrian hit and killed by pickup truck in Selma while walking across the street in crosswalk
More than 6,500 students are going back to class across 13 schools in the district.
Investigation underway after deadly shooting behind Selma Auto Mall
Punishment comes for Selma man who killed romantic rival
More selma
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News