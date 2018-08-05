Suspected drunk driver causes chain reaction collision on Highway 99

A suspected drunk driver started a chain reaction collision on Highway 99 Sunday morning, causing injuries on several people.CHP officers say the guy driving a Dodge rammed into the back of a trailer carrying a boat right near Second Street in Selma.The boat trailer came loose from its truck and the truck crashed into a big rig, while the loose boat clipped another truck.Officers had to shut down Highway 99 for about an hour while they collected evidence, and they wrote warrants to test all the drivers for alcohol and drugs.