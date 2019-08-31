Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno

A suspected drunk driver crashed into several cars and killed his passenger in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.

An ABC30 insider sent us video showing firefighters working on the victim while police detained the driver.

Investigators say the driver accelerated down Fulton, hit at least five cars, until the last one stopped him.

Police found him walking around and holding his head, but the other man was in much worse condition.

"The passenger was unresponsive on the floorboard inside the vehicle," said Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley. "Officers were able to remove him from the vehicle, checked him for a pulse. He didn't have one."

Officers and paramedics tried CPR, but they couldn't save the man.

Police arrested the driver for manslaughter and felony DUI.

Investigators spent several hours collecting evidence and measurements so they could recreate the crash, if needed.
