Suspected DUI driver crashes into East Central Fresno canal; rescued by firefighters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is doing okay after being rescued by fire crews overnight when her car ended up in an East Central Fresno canal.Police say a family driving by McKinley and Chestnut called in the crash around 2:30 a.m. Friday.Authorities say the car traveled about 100 yards down the canal.The woman inside the vehicle was able to get out safely with help from fire crews on scene as the car started to sink in the water.Police say she was being evaluated for DUI.No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.Crews will be working to remove that vehicle from the water later this morning.