DUI

Suspected DUI driver crashes into East Central Fresno canal; rescued by firefighters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is doing okay after being rescued by fire crews overnight when her car ended up in an East Central Fresno canal.

Police say a family driving by McKinley and Chestnut called in the crash around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the car traveled about 100 yards down the canal.

The woman inside the vehicle was able to get out safely with help from fire crews on scene as the car started to sink in the water.

Police say she was being evaluated for DUI.

No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

Crews will be working to remove that vehicle from the water later this morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoduirescuedui crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
Surveillance video shows deadly DUI crash, victim remembered for empathy
Man in custody accused of causing crash while intoxicated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News