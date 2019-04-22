Suspected DUI driver crashes into hydrant with child and infant inside car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being investigated for driving under the influence after crashing into a fire hydrant in Central Fresno.
It happened around one this morning in the area of Palm and Shields.
Police say a woman was driving a Mustang convertible with an infant and a young child in the car when she lost control of the car on southbound Palm, shearing off a telephone pole and hitting a fire hydrant.
Water shot into the air near the pole, which was broken at the base... but still being held up-right by the wires.
PG&E came to the scene and had power shut down in the area.
The water was shut down about an hour later.
Police say the driver suffered a bump to her head.
Neither of the children were hurt.
The woman was evaluated for DUI, but it's not known if she was cited or arrested
