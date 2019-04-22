accident

Suspected DUI driver crashes into hydrant with child and infant inside car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being investigated for driving under the influence after crashing into a fire hydrant in Central Fresno.

It happened around one this morning in the area of Palm and Shields.

Police say a woman was driving a Mustang convertible with an infant and a young child in the car when she lost control of the car on southbound Palm, shearing off a telephone pole and hitting a fire hydrant.

Water shot into the air near the pole, which was broken at the base... but still being held up-right by the wires.

PG&E came to the scene and had power shut down in the area.

The water was shut down about an hour later.

Police say the driver suffered a bump to her head.

Neither of the children were hurt.

The woman was evaluated for DUI, but it's not known if she was cited or arrested
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Ind. man falls into dormant volcano on honeymoon
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
Beating the odds: Fresno firefighter's journey to walk again
Firefighters rescue dog trapped under concrete patio
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News