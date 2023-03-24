Suspected DUI driver crashes, knocks power out in Southeast Fresno

Police say a man may face DUI charges after he veered off the road and hit a power pole and AT&T equipment in Southeast Fresno.

It happened at about 1:15 a.m. Friday on Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Police say the driver veered off the road and hit a power pole and AT &T equipment.

Officers say the pole was ripped from the wires and suspended by two other poles.

The driver was able to get out of his car on his own.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Power was out to more than 2800 customers in the area for about 45 minutes as PG &E responded to restore electricity.

No other vehicles were involved.