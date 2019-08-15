Suspected DUI driver hits and kills woman crossing the street in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after a suspected DUI driver hit her while she was crossing the street in Visalia.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Vassar and Giddings.
Officers say 50-year old Kenneth Bates was traveling northbound on Giddings when he hit 20-year old Jennifer Pinkham while she was crossing the street.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Bates was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
