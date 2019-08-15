Suspected DUI driver hits and kills woman crossing the street in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after a suspected DUI driver hit her while she was crossing the street in Visalia.It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Vassar and Giddings.Officers say 50-year old Kenneth Bates was traveling northbound on Giddings when he hit 20-year old Jennifer Pinkham while she was crossing the street.She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.Bates was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail.