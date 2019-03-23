FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man driving under the influence led police officers on a high-speed chase in Madera Friday night.
Authorities say officers stopped Jesus Mireles for suspected DUI on Lake Street and Kennedy Street and asked him to complete a field sobriety test. They say Mireles sped off and a pursuit ensued.
Police say the suspect pulled over and continued running on foot before officers reached him.
He was arrested for leading officers on a pursuit, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Suspected DUI driver leads Madera police on high-speed chase
POLICE CHASE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News