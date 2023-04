51-year-old Carlos Fred Romo was taken into custody Thursday following a two-month-long investigation.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- A suspected murderer has been arrested in Merced county.

51-year-old Carlos Fred Romo was taken into custody Thursday following a two-month-long investigation.

He's accused of killing Sonia Thomas.

Her body was found in a rural part of Merced county in February of this year.

There are no details regarding how Thomas was killed.

It's unclear if Romo knew the victim.

His bond has been set at $1 million.