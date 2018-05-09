Suspected serial Visalia car burglar arrested

Visalia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with at least 25 car burglaries around the city.Back in February, detectives noticed an increase in cars having their windows smashed and began matching a distinct pattern.Last week, police tracked down Cash Costa at his home on West Packwood and placed him into custody after officers found stolen identification and credit cards in his possession.Investigators say Costa would target cars with backpacks or purses inside.Officers are now trying to link him to several identity theft cases as well.RELATED: Thieves break into Visalia couple's storage units using info stolen in car burglaryhttp://abc30.com/thieves-break-into-storage-units-using-info-stolen-in-car-burglary-/3372283/