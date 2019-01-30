Suspects break into 79-year-old Visalia woman's home, tie her up, steal her car

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects break into Visalia woman's home, tie her up, steal her car

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia Police are looking for the suspects who terrorized a 79-year-old woman at her home early Wednesday morning.

"(I'm) very upset," said Patricia Swanson, the victim's daughter. "How can some weak punk come to an older person and do something like this. To anybody, but to an older person, that's some weak punks. It's ridiculous, it makes me angry."

Swanson drove to Visalia from Victorville after getting the call.

She believes two men came in through the doggy door at her mother's home just after 5 a.m.

She says they taped her up and asked for money, jewelry, and pills, and then ransacked the house.

It's unclear if they found anything they wanted, but police say they stole the woman's car to get away-a 2014 light blue four door Toyota Corolla, license plate number 7JHA909.

"If anybody does see it don't attempt to stop it or contact the individual, just contact us," said Visalia Police Sgt. Gary Williams.

Physically, Swanson says her mother is doing OK, though she could still see the marks from the tape around her mouth.

But emotionally, it will take some time to recover.

She says her mother moved to Visalia from Huntington Beach six years ago to be closer to family.

"We thought this was going to be a great place for her to retire and enjoy her life, and now she's scared," Swanson said. "It's just horrible."

Swanson says the suspects also broke her mother's phone.

But she was able to walk to her grandson's house down the street to get help.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homerobberyassaultVisalia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fresno educator gets prison for molesting special needs 10-year-old
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Several counties in the Valley receive poor grades for tobacco prevention programs
Early winter storms bring promising snowpack
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
FUSD receives grant money for security cameras in elementary schools
Merced HS coach raising money for new football stadium
'All-Breed Dog Show' coming to Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend
Show More
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Police looking for suspects involved in Central Fresno armed robbery
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
More News