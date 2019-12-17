theft

VIDEO: Detectives searching for suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera working together to break into a home.

Doorbell camera footage shows a man knocking on the door of the home on Bryan Avenue at around 8:00 p.m. When no one answers the door, he leaves. Minutes later, a second man storms up to the house and kicks in the door.

Officials say several electronics were stolen from the home.

The first suspect is described as having a goatee and a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a Eagles football jacket and a dark-colored hat. The second man wore light light-colored pants and a dark sweater with a rag covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Department at 559-600-8058.
