FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera working together to break into a home.
Doorbell camera footage shows a man knocking on the door of the home on Bryan Avenue at around 8:00 p.m. When no one answers the door, he leaves. Minutes later, a second man storms up to the house and kicks in the door.
Officials say several electronics were stolen from the home.
The first suspect is described as having a goatee and a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a Eagles football jacket and a dark-colored hat. The second man wore light light-colored pants and a dark sweater with a rag covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Department at 559-600-8058.
VIDEO: Detectives searching for suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam
THEFT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News