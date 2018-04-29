FRESNO STATE

Suspects in custody after shooting at Sigma Nu Fraternity

EMBED </>More Videos

Someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot during a party just off the Fresno State campus. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Five people in custody after a philanthropy event ended in gunfire near Fresno State's campus.

Police say four people were trying to get into the Sigma Nu Fraternity just after midnight, but they were not invited.

Officers say, at some point, there was an argument and one of the four people pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

No one was hit by the bullets.

EMBED More News Videos

Someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot during a party just off the Fresno State campus.


Police detained four males and a female as possible suspects last night and took them into custody today.

The identities of those suspects have not yet been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresno statefraternityFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News