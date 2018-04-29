Suspects in custody after shooting at Sigma Nu Fraternity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3406903" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot during a party just off the Fresno State campus.

Five people in custody after a philanthropy event ended in gunfire near Fresno State's campus.Police say four people were trying to get into the Sigma Nu Fraternity just after midnight, but they were not invited.Officers say, at some point, there was an argument and one of the four people pulled out a gun and fired two shots.No one was hit by the bullets.Police detained four males and a female as possible suspects last night and took them into custody today.The identities of those suspects have not yet been released.