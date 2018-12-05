Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno

The search is on for a man and woman that impersonated officers to commit a robbery in West Central Fresno.Police say the suspects approached the victim on Belmont and Parkway just off Highway 99 at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.They were in plain clothes but identified themselves as officers before taking the man's money and property.They ordered the victim to walk toward a nearby motel before jumping in a car and driving off.Police officers are now reviewing surveillance video to try and get a suspect and vehicle description.