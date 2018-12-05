ROBBERY

Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on for a man and woman that impersonated officers to commit a robbery in West Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for a man and woman that impersonated officers to commit a robbery in West Central Fresno.

Police say the suspects approached the victim on Belmont and Parkway just off Highway 99 at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They were in plain clothes but identified themselves as officers before taking the man's money and property.

They ordered the victim to walk toward a nearby motel before jumping in a car and driving off.

Police officers are now reviewing surveillance video to try and get a suspect and vehicle description.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberypolice impersonatorfresno police departmentFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
Deputies investigating home invasion that ended in shooting in Fresno County
Teen bites market clerk's hand while attempting to steal cigars
More robbery
Top Stories
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Show More
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Sheriff's deputies search for two armed suspects that robbed 76 food mart in Southeast Fresno
Fresno State organizations secure 3 buses to travel to Las Vegas Bowl next week
Crowd of supporters shows up for Hanford Police Chief's last chemo treatment
More News