Suspects threaten to fight driver, teen passenger after road rage incident in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested following a road rage incident in Visalia Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of Lover's Lane and Noble at around 9:00 p.m.

The two suspects, Joseph Salazar, 25, and Toni Sisson, 19, honked their car's horn at the victim's vehicle after an alleged traffic violation.

When the pair stopped at a red light, Salazar and Sisson got out of their car and threatened to fight the driver and her 13-year-old passenger. At one point Sisson pulled out a stun gun, police say.

The suspects drove off, and the victims called 911.

Officers stopped the suspects and found over 100 vaping pens, marijuana oil, and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Salazar and Sisson were arrested on multiple charges, including child endangerment.
