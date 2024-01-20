Suspects wanted for killing woman outside of Fresno liquor store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified three suspects involved in the November shooting death of a woman in southwest Fresno.

Detectives are searching for 26-year-old Aaminah Norman and 23-year-old Devin Miliki, who they say are responsible for the murder of 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales.

They are also searching 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez, who police say aided and abetted after the fact.

Gonzales was gunned down and then ran over around 11:30 am in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor near California Avenue and Fresno Street.

On the day of Gonzales's murder, police say they learned that Gonzales got into a fight with the suspects before the shooting.

A murder warrant has been issued for Norman and Miliki, and an accessory warrant has been issued for Acosoto-Ramirez.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.