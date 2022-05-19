suspicious death

Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating as 'suspicious death'

EMBED <>More Videos

Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating as 'suspicious death'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Fresno.

A man's body was discovered on G Street near Ventura just after 9 pm Wednesday.

He was found near the train tracks. Officers said it appeared he'd been dead for some time.

Investigators spent the overnight hours examining the body and other potential evidence trying to determine a cause of death.

The man has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownsuspicious death
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Man's body found in car in northeast Fresno, police says
$10,000 reward offered for information on death of Auberry woman
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Pixley
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
TOP STORIES
Clean-up efforts to begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Valley veterans welcomed home from Honor Flight
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Suspect in fire that damaged Visalia businesses appears in court
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
Show More
You could win a chance to meet Aaron Judge by donating blood
Housing Watch: Looking at real estate forecast of Fresno area
Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot, killed in East Palo Alto
Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
More TOP STORIES News