Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating as 'suspicious death'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Fresno.
A man's body was discovered on G Street near Ventura just after 9 pm Wednesday.
He was found near the train tracks. Officers said it appeared he'd been dead for some time.
Investigators spent the overnight hours examining the body and other potential evidence trying to determine a cause of death.
The man has not been identified.
