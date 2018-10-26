Suspicious package intercepted in FL addressed to Sen. Cory Booker of NJ, sources say

OPA-LOCKA, Florida --
Multiple sources tell ABC News that authorities have now recovered an 11th package as part of the widening investigation into suspected bombs.

Sources said the package was recovered at or near Opa-locka, Florida, and it was addressed to Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

The postal facility in Opa-locka has emerged as a focal point for investigators trying to track down the sender of the suspected mail bombs, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

It's one of the postal centers the packages may have moved through and the Miami-Dade police bomb squad swept the facility at the request of the FBI as a precautionary measure.

Investigators were led to south Florida in part by forensic evidence obtained from the packages and from US Postal Service images of mail that is processed through their facilities.
