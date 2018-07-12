SUV catches fire in Southeast Fresno, spreads to nearby business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze that engulfed an SUV and spread to a nearby building. The fire was reported just after 1:30 Thursday morning at a business on Santa Fe near Butler.
Firefighters said they found the SUV on fire and flames moving on over to the business.
Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Robert Camp said, "Obviously, we're in a somewhat of an isolated area. Fortunately, someone was able to see the fire, make a report, we were here fairly quickly and due to that, we were able to put water between the fire and the building, which prevented a complete loss of the structure."
The fire was quickly contained to the roof area damaging only the business attic. The SUV is a total loss.
The business owner is now working to contact that vehicle's owner.