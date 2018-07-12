SUV catches fire in Southeast Fresno, spreads to nearby business

Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze that engulfed an SUV and spread to a nearby building. The fire was reported just after 1:30 Thursday morning at a business on Santa Fe near Butler.Firefighters said they found the SUV on fire and flames moving on over to the business.Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Robert Camp said, "Obviously, we're in a somewhat of an isolated area. Fortunately, someone was able to see the fire, make a report, we were here fairly quickly and due to that, we were able to put water between the fire and the building, which prevented a complete loss of the structure."The fire was quickly contained to the roof area damaging only the business attic. The SUV is a total loss.The business owner is now working to contact that vehicle's owner.