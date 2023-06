1 injured after SUV crashes into 99 Cents Only store in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a 99 Cents Only store in northeast Fresno.

The crash happened around 8:30 am Tuesday at Bullard Avenue and First Street.

There was some damage to the store and the front end of the SUV.

The driver told emergency personnel that the gas pedal got stuck while pulling into a parking stall.

They had no injuries, but a passenger went to the hospital with a complaint of pain.