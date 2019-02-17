SUV drives off Coalinga cliff getting away from scene of crime

By
Police and firefighters completed a complicated rescue after an SUV trying to get away from the scene of a crime drove off a cliff at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Coalinga area -- just off Phelps and Calaveras.

Coalinga police reported the SUV rolled over and dropped about 50 feet off a cliff, so rescue crews had a hard time getting to the people inside.

Photos from the scene show the SUV in the creek after everyone got out and paramedics started to treat them.

Fire crews, Coalinga police, and CHP officers worked together on the rescue and they got both people out, but but both of them suffered major injuries and they had to leave the SUV down there for the time being.

Investigators are still trying to identify the people involved in the crash because they're suspects in a crime. They know the passenger was a 15-year-old Coalinga resident, but they say the driver gave them various names, so they're not sure yet who he is.

Coalinga police say they were in the process of stealing gasoline when someone spotted them and followed them out of town while directing police where to go. The witness told police he saw the SUV go off the road and officers got there about a minute later.
Police determined the driver blasted through a barbed-wire fence, drove across a field and over the 40-foot embankment into the flowing creek below.

Police later spotted three cars with drill holes in their gas tanks.
The city has had a recent rash of gasoline thefts.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano
Icy roads cause tour bus to go off embankment on Highway 41
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
Fresno kids, mentors to attend conference with former President Obama
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Central Fresno car thief running chop shop arrested
Missing mother voluntarily left 4-month-old child, deputies say
Man stabs brother with kitchen knife when argument turns heated
Show More
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Use your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Visalia woman smuggles drugs to inmate, gets arrested
Flooding closes major Merced County highway once again
Mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say
More News