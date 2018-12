A suspected drunk driver flipped an SUV trying to get onto Highway 180 Saturday morning, and then drove away.CHP officers found the abandoned and upside-down Toyota 4-runner on the curvy on-ramp from Clovis Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.They say nobody's reported the SUV stolen, so they suspect the driver was intoxicated.Officers didn't shut down any lanes and got the SUV towed away about 45 minutes later.