New school supplies handed out at drive-through event in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of students now have new school supplies thanks to a drive-by event in southwest Fresno.The giveaway was held outside the West Fresno Family Resource Center on California and Elm Saturday morning.Volunteers handed out more than 1,000 backpacks as well as books, small whiteboards, and some food, milk, and juice.Organizers say despite a majority of schools shifting to distance learning, these supplies are still helpful for families to have."Kids can utilize all the things we have given them," says Fresno Unified Board Pres. Keshia Thomas. "They have hand sanitizer, they have pencils, pens, pencil boxes, we have coloring books, we have reading books from reading hearts, we have so many things that they can use."The backpacks were provided through donations. ABC30 was a proud sponsor of this event.