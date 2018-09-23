HURRICANE FLORENCE

Swans rescued from path of Hurricane Florence make a new friend

EMBED </>More Videos

Swans rescued from the North Carolina coast after Hurricane Florence bore down have become adorably fast friends with a third swan they met at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue/Storyful)

INDIAN TRAIL, NC --
Swans evacuated from the North Carolina coast after Hurricane Florence have become adorably fast friends with another rescue swan.

The first of the three swans was brought to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue after its mate was killed shortly before Florence struck. The second two swans were rescued from the coast of Wilmington after the storm.

Caretakers at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue put the three birds together at their facility in Indian Trail, North Carolina, "and they haven't stopped doing their dance since," according to director Jennifer Gordon.

"It's unusual for swans to (form) groups of three, so this is definitely a special bond," she added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animalsbirdsnorth carolina newshurricane florenceu.s. & worldgood newsanimal rescue
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News