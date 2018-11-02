Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3121139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

A swarm of earthquakes has struck Central California this morning. The largest was a 4.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake that struck in San Benito County.



5:58 a.m.: 4.1 magnitude earthquake



6:01 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake



6:10 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake



6:22 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake



8:15 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake



8:27 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake



9:02 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake



9:19 a.m.: 3.4 magnitude earthquake

A swarm of earthquakes has struck San Benito County along the San Andreas Fault this morning. At least eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher have struck the region.The earthquakes all struck about 7 miles southeast of Tres Pinos, California.There are no reports of any injuries or damage.