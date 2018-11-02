EARTHQUAKE

Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. --
A swarm of earthquakes has struck San Benito County along the San Andreas Fault this morning. At least eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher have struck the region.

The earthquakes all struck about 7 miles southeast of Tres Pinos, California.

Here's a timeline:

  • 5:58 a.m.: 4.1 magnitude earthquake

  • 6:01 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake

  • 6:10 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake

  • 6:22 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake

  • 8:15 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake

  • 8:27 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake

  • 9:02 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake

  • 9:19 a.m.: 3.4 magnitude earthquake


There are no reports of any injuries or damage.
