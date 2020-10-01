animal news

Parrots forced to separate at British zoo for excessive swearing

A wildlife park outside London known for its singing parrot has a problem on its hands.

Well, five other parrots at the wildlife park have had to be separated... because they curse.


The parrots were donated, from separate owners to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park within the same week, so the birds were quarantined together.

They must not have gotten along because soon they were swearing and cussing at each other. And then also at visitors - who started cussing back.

The zoo removed the parrots from public view so children wouldn't hear the profanity.

They were put in different colonies, but the park's chief executive said there's no guarantee they won't spread their bad habit. Zoo staff members are hoping their language will get more "family friendly" now that they're separated.

VIDEO: British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'
EMBED More News Videos

"If I were a boooyyyyy..." This parrot's performance is definitely going to have this Beyoncé hit stuck in your head today.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuzzworthybirdsanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldparrotlondon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
'Hero' rat has sniffed out 39 landmines in the past 7 years
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Traffic stops to watch bear cubs wrestle on the road
Feral hog population is ballooning across US, USDA reports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
2 men shot at southeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Vacant home in southeast Fresno destroyed by flames
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
Clovis Police officer in hospital after 4-vehicle crash
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News