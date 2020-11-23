Society

49th annual Christmas Tree Lot set to take place with adjustments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's that time of year!

Sweet Thistle Farms is hosting their 49th annual Christmas Tree Lot at Longhorn Feed and Supply, but this year they are adjusting to COVID-19.

The owner says while they are hoping to sell thousands of trees, there are some new restrictions in place.

In an effort to be careful -- they will not be tying trees on cars this year.

Also, they will be following CDC guidelines - their employees are wearing masks and they will be social distancing.

One thing is for sure -- the owner says this year, families are shopping early.

"People are really ready to celebrate Christmas because of COVID being so long," says Linda Knotts. "They are really looking forward to having something - they are not traveling, so they are staying home and hopefully they are trying to keep the numbers down."

They carry Nobels, Douglas Firs, Nordmann's and Silver Tips and are open seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm.
