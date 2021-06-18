Sweet Thistle Farms expands with kids camp, farm-to-fork dinners

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flowers are blooming at Sweet Thistle Farms in Fresno County.This past year, the farm has expanded its flowers, offerings and livestock."We farm, and I want everyone to experience that. I think it's something we take for granted where we live," said Sarah Shoffner.Shoffner is the owner of the boutique you-pick flower and pumpkin farm off Mendocino and Shaw Avenue.They've added a farm stand."It's chilled so people can come out and pick up eggs, goat cheese, flowers, local fruits and produce from the farm," Shoffner said.Shoffner has partnered with local farmers to showcase goods in one location.The farm has also expanded with the addition of laying chickens, about 250 of them. You can see them up close or purchase their farm-fresh eggs.New tables line the outside of the barn, which will host a farm-to-fork concept meal."We are expanding for farm dinners. We are partnered up with local farmers from here in Fresno County. We're having farm-to-fork dinners out here at the farm on Friday evenings once a month, Shoffner said.The first dinner is Friday, June 25, called "Burgers and Brews." Tickets are available for $30 a person.They plan to host a kids' creamery camp with Rocky Oats in July every Thursday morning. Kids will pick flowers and learn about animals."They're going to see the baby goats and play, feed chickens and learn a little bit about a dairy goat. How it's born and cycles to move up to the creamery to make cheese," Shoffner said.An up-close and personal ag experience they hope to share with the community.