business

Sweet Thistle Farms expands with kids camp, farm-to-fork dinners

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sweet Thistle Farms expands with kids camp, dinners

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flowers are blooming at Sweet Thistle Farms in Fresno County.

This past year, the farm has expanded its flowers, offerings and livestock.

"We farm, and I want everyone to experience that. I think it's something we take for granted where we live," said Sarah Shoffner.

Shoffner is the owner of the boutique you-pick flower and pumpkin farm off Mendocino and Shaw Avenue.

They've added a farm stand.

"It's chilled so people can come out and pick up eggs, goat cheese, flowers, local fruits and produce from the farm," Shoffner said.

Shoffner has partnered with local farmers to showcase goods in one location.

The farm has also expanded with the addition of laying chickens, about 250 of them. You can see them up close or purchase their farm-fresh eggs.

New tables line the outside of the barn, which will host a farm-to-fork concept meal.

"We are expanding for farm dinners. We are partnered up with local farmers from here in Fresno County. We're having farm-to-fork dinners out here at the farm on Friday evenings once a month, Shoffner said.

The first dinner is Friday, June 25, called "Burgers and Brews." Tickets are available for $30 a person.

They plan to host a kids' creamery camp with Rocky Oats in July every Thursday morning. Kids will pick flowers and learn about animals.

"They're going to see the baby goats and play, feed chickens and learn a little bit about a dairy goat. How it's born and cycles to move up to the creamery to make cheese," Shoffner said.

An up-close and personal ag experience they hope to share with the community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno countybusinessagriculturefarming
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Action News Morning Update
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News