Synagogue shooter kills several, 3 police officers injured

By
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police are reporting a suspect is in custody after a shooting that caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

President Donald Trump says he's been monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."

Local affiliate KDKA reports:
--8 dead
--3 police officers shot
--Gunman arrested, walked in yelling "All Jews must die."
--Tree of Life Synagogue

We'll update this story as new information comes into the ABC30 newsroom.
