Tachi Palace investing millions into renovations for hotel rooms

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a getaway that's not too far from home, Tachi Palace is hoping to attract guests with an upgraded overnight experience.Less than six months after renovations to the casino's Coyote Entertainment Center, the team is investing $7 million into its hotel rooms."We took the room, totally gutted it and really made it a cool state-of-the-art type of design," said Tachi Palace General Manager Michael Olujic.Tuesday, we got a tour of the improvements, which include a complete overhaul of the rooms. Everything has been upgraded, from the flooring to the genuine leather walls to even the bathrooms.Guests will notice the attention to detail and innovative enhancements throughout.Olujic says Tachi staff members took on a bulk of the renovations to help keep costs low."We designed these rooms in-house, we built all the mill work in-house and we did a lot of in-house within our team to build these rooms and with that, we generated a lot of good value from what we got out of these rooms," he said.Along with the addition of USB charging ports throughout the rooms, special privacy smart glass has been installed to allow guests the option to see inside the bathroom when turned off and switch to a frosted appearance when turned on."Everything is all easy shut, made everything curved and all the highest in technology and the bathroom really amped it up," Olujic said. "When you come in here, you really have a really advanced room technology-wise but it's really ergonomic and simple."Officials hope to have all 255 rooms renovated by next year.The construction project is the first for the hotel since opening nearly 17 years ago.