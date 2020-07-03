Tachi Palace adopts new, temporary no-smoking policy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new no-smoking policy goes into effect on Friday at Tachi Palace Casino Resort.The Lemoore entertainment center's general manager said the new, temporary rule is for the safety of guests and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.Officials say that masks are still required while inside, and eliminating smoking will increase the amount of time people's faces are covered.No smoke also improves the air quality inside the casino, the manger added.Tachi Palace will still have designated smoking areas outside of each entrance.