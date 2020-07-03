casino

Tachi Palace adopts new, temporary no-smoking policy

A new no-smoking policy goes into effect on Friday at Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new no-smoking policy goes into effect on Friday at Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

The Lemoore entertainment center's general manager said the new, temporary rule is for the safety of guests and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say that masks are still required while inside, and eliminating smoking will increase the amount of time people's faces are covered.

No smoke also improves the air quality inside the casino, the manger added.

Tachi Palace will still have designated smoking areas outside of each entrance.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlemooresmokingcasinoentertainment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CASINO
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening June 23 with 'modifications'
Eagle Mountain Casino moves closer to reopening
Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopening table games on Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
1 killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run
Central California coronavirus cases
No charges against Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias over confrontation with protesters: DA
Firefighters battle building fire in southwest Fresno
Show More
Don't let your guard down against COVID-19, Valley doctors warn
Merced County closing parks, lakes during 4th of July weekend
2 killed, 3 injured in Delano shooting, police say
Local law enforcement urge residents to wear masks
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Visalia, police say
More TOP STORIES News