Renovations come to Tachi Palace's entertainment center

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- When guests return to the Coyote Entertainment Center at Tachi Palace this week, they'll be walking into a whole new layout.The 90,000 square foot entertainment center opened in 2018 but after the pandemic forced its closure for the last year or so, the team at Tachi took advantage of the downtime and focused on feedback from visitors."They are also going to see that we took into consideration a lot of the suggestions," says Rojelio Morales.The biggest change is the open floor plan, intended to make the venue feel more family-friendly.The billiards room was replaced by a sports bar complete with big screens, darts, shuffleboard and food and drink service.Plus, a direct view into the expanded game room, allowing parents to stay close to kids.The bowling area was completely reconfigured with more lanes and semi private spaces. The open snack bar intended to keep the whole family together."We really created that because we wanted it to be closer to the bowling alley so they could be closer to their children," Morales said. "It's just more of an enclosed area so everyone is together."An addition for game lovers - the brand new E-sports area features 20 consoles for rent.But Tachi palace's expansion doesn't stop inside the entertainment center.Plus, at the fast station, more gaming and shopping inside and 20 additional pumps outside.All in anticipation of more visitors now that there are less COVID restrictions."As we are reopening, for that new wave to really capture them and to make them realize that they can feel comfortable here, so a place where they can go have fun," says general manager Michael Olujic.