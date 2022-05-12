murder

2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of Madera County gas station clerk

The victim, a full-time student at Fresno State, was working 7 days a week to support himself and pay for his education.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 sentenced to life in prison for murder of Valley gas station clerk

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cousins Savirant Singh Athwal and Amritaj Singh Athwal were handed down their sentences Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the two robbed The Tackle Box in Madera County in November of 2017.

RELATED: Trial begins for two men accused of killing clerk at the Tackle Box gas station in Madera County

They stole cash and cartons of cigarettes before shooting and killing the cashier, Dharampreet Jassar, who had his hands up and was complying with their demands.

Jassar's parents flew in from India to be at the sentencing, speaking through an interpreter.

"I educated my child and sent him to America so he could make something of himself," Jassar's father said.

Jassar was doing just that when he was killed.



He was a full-time student at Fresno State and studying criminal justice.

He was working seven days a week at The Tackle Box to support himself and pay for his education.

The prosecutor handed out a picture of Jassar before the sentencing, a request from his parents, so that Jassar would be remembered for the person he was, not how he was murdered.

RELATED: Video shown in court shows moment fatal shot was fired at Tackle Box gas station in Madera County

His parents asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

The defendants read statements to Jassar's family.

Both taking responsibility for their actions and apologizing.

"Today I look back, in retrospect, and I would do anything to take it back," said Amritaj Singh Athwal.

The judge sentenced both men to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said it was gratifying to have a sentence handed down for the victim and his family.

"This was an amazing young man. He had a bright future and everybody should know that the community, here in Madera, and the valley is diminished by his loss," Moreno said.

This sentence is what the district attorney's office was hoping for, life without the possibility of parole. Moreno says she hopes it gives the family a sense of justice.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countymurdersentencinghomicidegas station
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
CA mom accused of killing her kids thought they were possessed: Source
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Judge whose son was killed speaks out about new bill to protect judges
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
TOP STORIES
Wildfire in Fresno County prompts evacuation warnings
LIVE: Evacuations underway as SoCal brush fire burns homes
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Valley Children's, Central CA Food Bank join hands to feed hungry kids
CA mom accused of killing her kids thought they were possessed: Source
Fresno home damaged by second fire in 3 days
Show More
Merced College expands online options for students
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
2 hurt in helicopter crash at PG&E training facility in Northern CA
California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use
More TOP STORIES News