Ban on youth tackle football in California not moving forward

It's one of America's favorite sports, but for kids under the age of 12 tackle football could soon be a relic of the past in California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bill proposed by California lawmakers that would have banned tackle football for kids under 12 will not be moving forward.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The bill's author, Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, confirmed the bill will no longer be moving forward in California legislature.

"We will not take up AB 734, which would have phased out kids 12 years old and younger from playing youth tackle football," said Assemblymember McCarty.

McCarty did not clarify why the bill was no longer being taken up and was not available for additional comments outside his released statement.

In a statement Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football. Adding that an outright ban is "not the answer."

McCarty said he looks forward to working with the Governor, "on ways to better protect our youngest athletes and keep them safe from repetitive head hits, which can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)."

No state has banned tackle football for kids despite some attempts. McCarty introduced a similar bill in 2018 that failed to pass.

The proposal from McCarty would have have been phased in gradually through 2029.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.