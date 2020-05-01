Food & Drink

Taco Bell selling take-home taco bar kits to help you celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Since going out to celebrate Cinco De Mayo is not likely, Taco Bell is offering at-home taco bar kits.

The fast-food chain's new meal kit comes with enough food to feed a family of six. The kit comes with tortillas, crunchy taco shells, chips, beef and all of your preferred toppings, including shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce packets and more.

For a limited time, they're being sold for $25 and they can be delivered or picked up at the drive-thru at participating locations nationwide.

While margaritas are not included with the meal, Taco Bell will also begin offering recipe cards straight from the company's test kitchen. You can make cocktails and mocktails, like the Taco Bell Strawberry Freeze Tequila Sunrise.

After rolling out on May 3, the recipe cards will allow you to whip up classic dishes and even some that "fans have yet to see," according to a press release.
