Taco Bell is adding a new item to its menu for a limited time, starting Thursday.
The fast food chain is calling this new addition the triplelupa.
It's a play on Taco Bell's current chalupa.
It's actually three mini chalupas combined into one product.
Each section has a different flavor.
You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.
Taco Bell says it made the triplelupa easy to tear apart.
It will cost around $3.50, plus tax.
Taco Bell unveils triplelupa menu item
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News