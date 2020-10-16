Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another shooting in the city of Fresno has left a man in the hospital.The gunfire erupted around 8:30 pm on Thursday near Cedar and Belmont where a taco truck was set up in central Fresno.So far, investigators have learned two men got into some kind of verbal argument at the taco truck.When the suspect got in his vehicle to leave, officers believe he opened fire, shooting the second man in the upper body.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.Officers say the suspect drove off before they arrived in a dark-colored sedan.No word yet if this shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.