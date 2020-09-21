Local brewery selling special craft beer to support those affected by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to support Creek Fire relief efforts by purchasing craft beer.Tactical OPS Brewing, which has facilities in Fresno and Clovis, is launching a new craft beer called Frontline.One hundred percent of the proceeds from the new German-style dark lager will go to help those impacted by the massive fire."It makes us feel pretty good. We're big in the community and very well known for donating our time and money to the community, so this is another opportunity to give back," said manager Carlos Tovar.The brewing and bottling process is expected to take about five weeks, but you can place pre-orders on the Tactical OPS website.