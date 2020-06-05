Society

Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

Listed below are resources that can help you find an ally and get help.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate this difficult time in our communities regarding race and equality. Listed below are resources that can help you find an ally and get help.

ACLU and other justice resources
Congressional Black Caucus
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California
Equal Justice Society

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Local Chapters
NAACP Fresno
NAACP Fresno State Chapter
NAACP California State Conference

Nat Geo's tips on how to talk about race and other issues:
  1. Be prepared to talk about race-based events and the emotions that they bring out.
  2. Watch for statements that link race with value judgments. Noticing race isn't racist, but be prepared to correct judgments kids may unknowingly place on those differences.
  3. Help your kids recognize the harm of a racist idea.
  4. Take a look at how people of different races are portrayed in books and movies and consider introducing new representations into your home library.
  5. Make an effort to expand your family's social network to be more inclusive, starting with diversity at playdates and other gatherings.
  6. Don't make talking about race a one-time event. Conversations can naturally occur if you're paying attention to your child's statements.
  7. Don't pretend to have all the answers. If you wish you'd answered a question differently in retrospect, own it.


So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Here's a list of resources who offer help.

Human Rights Resource Links and Phone Numbers

American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California
The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.
Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help

Central California Legal Services
CCLS is a non-profit public interest law firm providing free civil legal assistance to low-income individuals, families, organizations and communities.

Fresno County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.

Merced County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.

Madera County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.
Call: 559-674-4696 (no link available)

Tulare County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.

Ready California
Empowering immigrant communities through access to information and legal services.

Californians for Justice
Californians for Justice is a statewide youth-powered organization fighting for racial justice.

Power California
Power California harnesses the energy of young voters of color and their families to create a state that is equitable, inclusive and just for everyone who calls California home.

Fresno Barrios Unidos
Fresno Barrios Unidos provides unconditional support, love and guidance for youth, young adults and their families in Fresno.

The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)
BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.
Telephone: (510) 663-2254

California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA)
CIYJA is a statewide immigrant youth-led alliance that focuses on placing immigrant youth in advocacy and policy delegations in order to ensure pro-immigrant policies go beyond legalization, and shed light on how the criminalization of immigrants varies based on identity.

California Human Development Corporation
Adjustment of Status, Consular Processing, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Employment authorization, Family-based petitions, Naturalization/Citizenship, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), U visas

Upwardly Global
Helps immigrants and refugees with college degrees from their home countries integrate into the professional American workforce.
