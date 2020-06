Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

ACLU and other justice resources

Be prepared to talk about race-based events and the emotions that they bring out. Watch for statements that link race with value judgments. Noticing race isn't racist, but be prepared to correct judgments kids may unknowingly place on those differences. Help your kids recognize the harm of a racist idea. Take a look at how people of different races are portrayed in books and movies and consider introducing new representations into your home library. Make an effort to expand your family's social network to be more inclusive, starting with diversity at playdates and other gatherings. Don't make talking about race a one-time event. Conversations can naturally occur if you're paying attention to your child's statements. Don't pretend to have all the answers. If you wish you'd answered a question differently in retrospect, own it.

Human Rights Resource Links and Phone Numbers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate this difficult time in our communities regarding race and equality. Listed below are resources that can help you find an ally and get help. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Here's a list of resources who offer help.The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help CCLS is a non-profit public interest law firm providing free civil legal assistance to low-income individuals, families, organizations and communities.Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.Madera County Public DefenderPublic Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.Call: 559-674-4696 (no link available)Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.Empowering immigrant communities through access to information and legal services.Californians for Justice is a statewide youth-powered organization fighting for racial justice.Power California harnesses the energy of young voters of color and their families to create a state that is equitable, inclusive and just for everyone who calls California home.Fresno Barrios Unidos provides unconditional support, love and guidance for youth, young adults and their families in Fresno.BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.Telephone: (510) 663-2254CIYJA is a statewide immigrant youth-led alliance that focuses on placing immigrant youth in advocacy and policy delegations in order to ensure pro-immigrant policies go beyond legalization, and shed light on how the criminalization of immigrants varies based on identity.Adjustment of Status, Consular Processing, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Employment authorization, Family-based petitions, Naturalization/Citizenship, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), U visasHelps immigrants and refugees with college degrees from their home countries integrate into the professional American workforce.