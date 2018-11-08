THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Actress Tamera Mowry searching for missing niece

FILE - Actress Tamera Mowry attends the Wear Black and Give Back Pre-Oscar Party. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband are looking for their missing niece following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

MORE: Radio call of initial moments after Thousand Oaks bar massacre
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement dispatch of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting



A Pepperdine University suitemate of the couple's freshman niece, Alaina Housley, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.

Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley's aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.

Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.

MORE: What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect, Ian David Long

Housley's suitemate said on Twitter that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and has not returned.


Mowry-Housley's husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: "Please pray if you believe....pray."

RELATED CONTENT:
What we know about the Thousand Oaks shooting suspect
Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingnightclubthousand oaks mass shootingcelebrity
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted
CHP investigating hit and run that sent man to hospital
Fresno County judge releases child predator from jail against objections of the victim's father
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
Black Bear diner is coming to Northwest Fresno, and they're hiring
More News